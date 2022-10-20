Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,916 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,198,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 190,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OFG stock opened at $27.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.17. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
OFG Bancorp Profile
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
