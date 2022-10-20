Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,200 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

