Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,316 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.7% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Down 5.1 %

NYSE EBS opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $924.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.