Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 364 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,261 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Down 2.7 %

VRTS stock opened at $151.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.80 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.03.

Virtus Investment Partners Increases Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $199.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.