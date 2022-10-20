Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,800 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $13.28 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $983.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

