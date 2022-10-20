Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,500 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NMI were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in NMI by 4.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 15.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 9.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 36.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.52 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,722.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NMI Profile

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.