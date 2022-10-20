Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 479 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 128.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter valued at about $4,910,000. Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 15.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

NV5 Global Price Performance

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NV5 Global news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $2,007,053.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,851,162.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard Tong sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $444,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,273. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global stock opened at $130.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.18 and its 200 day moving average is $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $147.27.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.