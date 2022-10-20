Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 510 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 23.8% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 61.2% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $28.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.