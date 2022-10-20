Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 568 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorVel were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRVL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,292,451.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,102,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $2,292,451.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,102,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $165,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 454,920 shares in the company, valued at $75,330,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock worth $6,161,429 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $153.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $129.19 and a 1-year high of $213.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

