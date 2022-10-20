Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $13,469,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $101.99 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $117.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $475,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,067 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,307.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.24 per share, with a total value of $551,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,194,115.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,217 shares of company stock valued at $781,967. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MGPI. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

