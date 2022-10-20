Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,692 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,801,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,438,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,865,000 after buying an additional 121,072 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 178,783 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,379,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,291,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,800,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

NYSE:PMT opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -97.41%.

In related news, CEO David Spector bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $274,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 232,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,589.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

