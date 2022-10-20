Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,700 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vector Group by 239.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 1,024,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 846,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 220.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 533,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 366,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vector Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE VGR opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

