Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USPH. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,626 shares of company stock valued at $918,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $80.33 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

