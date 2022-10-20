Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in City were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in City by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in City by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in City by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in City by 7.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $99.15 on Thursday. City Holding has a 12 month low of $73.40 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.49.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. Research analysts expect that City Holding will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 375 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $32,452.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,360.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCO. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

City Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.