Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $78.25 on Thursday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,505 shares of company stock worth $1,092,801 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

