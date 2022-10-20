Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 806 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares in the company, valued at $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.25. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $183.61 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.38%.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.