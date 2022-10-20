Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $893,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 39,989 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $26.94 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

