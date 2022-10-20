Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

In related news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,983.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,071.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CXW opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.86.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

