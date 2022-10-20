Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.57. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

