Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:OGN opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

