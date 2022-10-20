Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONL. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 887.7% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,178,000 after acquiring an additional 428,114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 268,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,515,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,214,000 after acquiring an additional 245,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $32.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

