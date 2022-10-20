Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONL. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 887.7% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 460,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after acquiring an additional 428,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 87.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 268,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,515,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,214,000 after acquiring an additional 245,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 2.9 %

Orion Office REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE ONL opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

