Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OFIX. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,210.7% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 434,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 415,986 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 460,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 53,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 136.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 76,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of OFIX opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $118.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.