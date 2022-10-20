Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 460,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 53,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $306.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $38.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

