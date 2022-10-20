OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSIS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,637. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS opened at $71.73 on Thursday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.31 and a 1-year high of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSIS shares. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

