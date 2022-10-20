Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $107,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 619.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $93.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $851,250. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

