Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,001 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNDR opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.97. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

