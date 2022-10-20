Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,710,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 49.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,771,000 after buying an additional 78,098 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,285 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,343,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average is $77.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.22 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.