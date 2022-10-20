Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 570 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.84.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 898,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

