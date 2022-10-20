Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Integer by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integer by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.14). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

See Also

