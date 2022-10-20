Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 34.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 2.5 %

VMC stock opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Vulcan Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.