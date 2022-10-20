Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.