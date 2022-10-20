Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 1,435 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.9% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.2 %

ROK stock opened at $233.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.18.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.