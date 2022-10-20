Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,061 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 946 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.65, for a total transaction of $129,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.58 and its 200-day moving average is $140.52. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

