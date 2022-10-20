Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 12.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Honda Motor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

