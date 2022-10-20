Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUI opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

