Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,557 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.