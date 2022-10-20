Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 514 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $92.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.97. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.08 and a 52-week high of $134.29.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xylem from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

