Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 798 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 1.9 %

AYI opened at $171.77 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.43.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy acquired 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

