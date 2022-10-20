Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,395,000 after buying an additional 5,120,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,708 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,644.6% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,345 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 710,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,989,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,836,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

