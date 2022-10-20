Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $26.39.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

