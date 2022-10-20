Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after buying an additional 779,818 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at about $95,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.45.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.35 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.05 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.77 and a 200-day moving average of $205.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

