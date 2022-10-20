Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $288,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Evergy by 69.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.