Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.9% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

NYSE:TRI opened at $101.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.03. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

