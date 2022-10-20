Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $318,000 Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 34.2% in the second quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 2,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,771.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,855.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,974.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Barclays dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,514.17.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

