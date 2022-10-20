Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,105,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,665,000 after acquiring an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,469,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,711,000 after acquiring an additional 66,751 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $203.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.45.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

