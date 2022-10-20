Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,592,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,447,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.