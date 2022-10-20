Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Down 5.2 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CL King lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

