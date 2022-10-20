Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $342,000 Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 240,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 72.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $207.84 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.87.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $2.68. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $588.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

