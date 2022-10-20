Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after buying an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at about $104,868,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $270,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,087,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $270,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,512 shares of company stock worth $11,804,984 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

